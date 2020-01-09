ROGERSVILLE — The U.S. Census Bureau will be holding a series of Job Fairs in Hawkins County to hire people for the 2020 Census.
A Census recruiter will be available at each event to answer questions and assist with the application process.
All positions pay at least $13.50 per hour, plus 58 cents per mile. Part-time and full-time positions are available, and those hired are allowed to determine their own flexible schedules.
Job Fairs are scheduled for:
• Jan. 13 - Church Hill Library, 417 E. Main Blvd. - 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Jan. 14 & 16 - H.B. Stamps Library, 407 E. Main, Rogersville - 6-8 p.m.
• Jan. 17 - Surgoinsville Library, 120 Old Post Road - 4-6 p.m.
• Jan. 21 - American Job Center, 3815 Hwy. 66, Site 4, Rogersville - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Jan. 21 - H.B. Stamps Library, Rogersville - 5-8 p.m.
• Jan. 22 - Church Hill Library - 2:30-5:30 p.m.
• Jan. 24 - Surgoinsville Library - 4-6 p.m.
• Jan. 28 - Church Hill Library - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Jan. 28 - H.B. Stamps Library, Rogersville - 5-8 p.m.
• Jan. 29 - American Job Center, Rogersville - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
• Jan. 30 - H.B. Stamps Library, Rogersville - 6-8 p.m.
• Jan. 31 - Surgoinsville Library - 4-6 p.m.
Applicants must be at least 18 and a U.S. Citizen. Students, at-home parents and retirees are encouraged to apply, as flexible schedules are ideal for the job. A background check and fingerprinting is required for those candidates who are offered a job.
The 2020 Census is an equal opportunity employer.
