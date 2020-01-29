SURGOINSVILLE — David “D.C.” Church, 83, of Surgoinsville, TN, went home to be with the Lord Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born in Rogersville, raised in Kyle’s Ford and had been a resident of Surgoinsville for most of his life.
Mr. Church retired as an inspector from AGC Flat Glass of North America (Formerly AFG) after 37 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Church and Leona Matlock Wolfe, Sr.; stepfather, John W. Wolfe; brother John W. Wolfe, Jr; sister-in-law, Brenda Wolfe and brother-in-law, Carl Pearson.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Church, of Surgoinsville; his son, David J. Church, and wife, Maria Ortiz Ildefonso, of Knoxville; sisters, Dana Pearson and Loretta Perry, both of Kingsport; brothers, Harold W. Wolfe and wife, Frances, of Mount Carmel, and Glenn Wolfe, of Kingsport, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home of Rogersville, 1520 East Main Street, Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Tecky Hicks officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, in Highland Cemetery, in Rogersville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m., Saturday to go in a procession to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of David “D.C.” Church, please visit our Sympathy Store at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.