ROGERSVILLE — Dorothy Barlow Pearson, age 88 of Rogersville, passed away, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Life Care Center of Gray. She was a member of First Christian Church of Rogersville. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. "Bill" and Alice Melton Barlow.
She is survived by her daughter, Libby Killebrew and husband, Myron of Rogersville; granddaughters, Meghan Grace DeCaro of Bulls Gap and Caitlyn Rose Killebrew of Knoxville; great-grandson, Nicholas Bien.
Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The graveside service will follow at noon, Tuesday, at McKinney Cemetery with Minister Steve Newhouse officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome,com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Pearson family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.