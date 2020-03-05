MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER: hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium: from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact by phone Jessica Martin or Tara Marion at 423-733-4611, or by email, Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
MARCH 28
FURNITURE, CLOTHING, APPLIANCES, CHILDREN’S TOY GIVE-AWAY: old Hancock Co. High School Gym. 10:30 a.m. Joint effort of The Shepherd’s Corner and Clear Springs Baptist Church. Tickets will be given out for a chance to win a new stove and microwave oven. For more details, call or go by The Sheherd’s Corner, in Sneedville.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT: Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6: p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER: hosted by Chesnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, Sneedville, 6 p.m.
MAY 1
REGISTRATION FOR SUMMER READING PROGRAM “IMAGINE YOUR STORY”: begins at Hancock Co. Public Library. Programs will be held on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.: May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, and June 30. Free and all children are welcome!
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW: Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
MAY 9
HANCOCK CO HIGH SCHOOL PROM, 5 p.m.
