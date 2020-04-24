CHURCH HILL — If the owner of a brown couch, three plastic bags containing garbage, and a dark brown trash can that were recently dumped beside a road in Church Hill, can be located, he or she may find themselves facing a littering charge.
A report filed on April 11, 2020 by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy William Wilson indicated that he responded to an address in the 400 block of Mt. Pleasant Road to investigate a complaint of the items that had been illegally alongside the road.
Upon examining the items, Wilson found — stuffed into the cushion of the couch — school work with the names of three students who attend Joseph Rogers Primary School.
Wilson said in the report that he would coordinate with other deputies, including the School Resource Officer at JRP, to see if an address could be determined.
“I also requested that dispatch contact the Road Department on Monday to have someone pick these items up,” the report concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.