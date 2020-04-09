CHURCH HILL — A Virginia woman with a five-month old child in her vehicle was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, child endangerment, and violation of the state’s implied consent law, after she was found, just minutes before midnight on April 1, 2020, sitting stationary in the westbound lane of Carters Valley Road with no headlights on.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Newton said that Taylor Brooke Blankenbecker, 26, of Gate City, VA, was sitting with her head down in a 2001 Subaru Forester.
“She stated she needed help and that she run out of gas,” Newton’s report states.
When asked where she was headed, the woman replied “to a friend’s house”, but could not remember where.
“I asked where she was coming from and she could not tell me either, or where she was at,” Newton said.
“While speaking with Taylor she was moving around a lot in the vehicle, and was also twitching,” the deputy’s report continues.
Blankenbecker was asked to step out of the vehicle, “and while getting out I noticed her put something in her back right pocket, Newton observed.
When the deputy asked to see what she had pocketed, Blankenbecker produced a clear cellophane bag with a “white crystal-like substance, believed to be meth,” Newton said.
“She told me, ‘please don’t take that’,” the report states.
Blankenbecker performed poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests.
Newton read to the woman the Implied Consent Form, at which time she refused a test to determine the amount, if any, of drugs/alcohol in her system.
“During the investigation, Taylor was uncooperative and would not answer questions,” Newton said.
Department of Children’s Services was contacted and took custody of the child.
Blankenbecker was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an initial appearance in Sessions Court was scheduled for later that same day, according to Newton’s report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.