MOUNT CARMEL — The digital age in which we now live allows us to communicate with ease. However, this has also made the job of phone and internet scammers that much easier. One elderly Mount Carmel woman was recently on the receiving end of one of these scams, lost more than $58,000 and will be unable to get her money back.
According to a report from the Mount Carmel Police Department, the woman received a phone call around June 28 from a man who called himself Joe Johnson and claimed to be a representative from Publisher’s Clearing House.
Though the victim noticed that “Johnson” had a thick, unfamiliar accent and found him difficult to understand, she believed him when he told her that she had won $3 million and a new Mercedes worth more than $75,000.
“Johnson” convinced her that, if she paid for the taxes and shipping fees, she would receive her prize.
So, the victim mailed “Johnson” numerous payments between June 28 and July 9. On June 28, she sent two payments of $4,400 each and one payment of $1,500. On July 2, she sent three payments of $7,500 each, one payment of $40 and one payment of $29. On July 8, she sent one payment of $7,500, one payment of $1,500 and one payment of $40. On July 9, she sent two payments of $7,500, one payment of $1,700, one payment of $40, one payment of $29, and one payment of $32.
She even sent some of the payments in the form of Amazon gift cards.
When she informed “Johnson” that she had run out of money to send, he threatened to have her murdered.
The victim, who is the secretary for her church, then tried to withdraw $7,500 using the church’s credit card.
This transaction seemed suspicious to the clerk at the Mount Carmel branch of Eastman Credit Union, where the victim had gone to withdraw the money. The clerk stopped the transaction and notified the church treasurer. MCPD was then notified.
Though the MCPD filed a report, MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford explained that the woman will not be able to get her money back.
“There is nothing we can do for her in this case,” Lunsford said. “We cannot trace the number, as the person is more than likely living in another country.”
Though one local woman fell victim to a scam, no one else has to, as Lunsford explained that there are many resources in place to keep yourself and your money safe.
“The public should never give anyone any money for anything until verifying the company first,” Lunsford said.
In order to do that, first get the caller’s information and the name of the company they claim to represent. Next, hang up, use the phone book or the internet to find the phone number of the company, and call that number. This way, you can ensure that you are actually speaking with a company representative.
If you receive a call from someone who claims that you have won a prize, Lunsford suggests that, before you give the caller any information, you should ask yourself a few questions.
“If you did not enter a sweepstakes, which is a thing of the past, how can you win?” Lunsford suggests. “How do they have your number? These are the questions you need to ask yourself.”
You should also exercise caution if you receive a call from someone who threatens you or demands money.
“No one of any importance is going to call you and demand money,” Lunsford said. “Not law enforcement, and definitely not the federal government.”
If you are unsure whether or not you received a legitimate call, you can visit www.FBI.gov under the scam and safety section.
Still unsure? Call your local police department, and they will be happy to help.
“I would rather answer 50 calls a day from citizens seeking advice than to take one offense report where they gave their money to a scammer,” Lunsford said. “That’s what we are here for. These people are con artists, and they are good at what they do. They will tell you whatever you want to hear so they can take your money. We as a country are smarter than this—please don’t be a victim!”
(PUB. NOTE: The Review has over the past few years published literally dozens of warnings regarding email and phone scams. Readers should keep in mind that if you have actually won a real “prize”, federal law makes it illegal to the charge any type of upfront “fee” or “payment” — including taxes or “shipping” — in order to collect that prize. If someone tells you that you have to send money, in whatever amount, to claim a prize, you can rest assured that it is a scam. Also, the Internal Revenue Service NEVER sends emails or makes threatening phone calls in order to collect past-due taxes, nor will the IRS ever ask you to send payment in the form of “gift cards” or “money grams”. Likewise, law enforcement agencies that are attempting to contact you regarding past due fines, pending charges, etc., will typically do so by sending a certified letter by U.S. Mail, or a uniformed officer or certified process server to your home, to alert you that you have a matter pending with that agency that needs to be addressed. It cannot be overstated, readers, the best protection is to protect yourself ... if something sounds suspicious, or too good to be true, it usually is, and since most of these scams are based in foreign countries through intricate networks of untracable cell phones and bogus multiple “daisy-chained” email connections, once you submit cash or give them your personal information, its gone, and there is nothing that U.S. law enforcement agencies can do to help get it back. Readers should also be very, very wary about sending large sums of cash to persons selling items online whom you do not know. — Tommy.)
