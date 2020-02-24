CHURCH HILL — Blanche Faye Davis, age 85, of Church Hill, formerly of Rogersville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, February 23, 2020.

She was a loving mother, Nana, sister, and friend who always cared for others before herself.

Blanche was preceded in death by her husband, H.L. Davis, Jr.; son, Linden Davis; parents, Hobert and Bessie Burton; sisters, Eliza, Hallie, and Lula Burton; brothers, Ernest (Tab), Carl, and Burl Burton.

She is survived by her son, James Davis; brother, Randol Burton; grandchildren, Katie McConnell and husband Alex, Hannah Scott and husband Tyler, and Danielle Davis; great-grandson, Lincoln Scott; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersvillle. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Ronnie Horne officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow in Highland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.

