SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Democratic Party will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. due to the Democratic Presidential Debate.
The guest speaker will be Chris Rowe, a young Democrat who will talk about what the election means to the younger generation.
The meeting will be at the Steelworkers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville. For more information, call Jenny Carter, Chair, at 423-383-0913, or Karen Givens, Vice Chair 423-327-1552.
Evryone is welcome to attend.
