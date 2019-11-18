MOORESBURG — Walter “Bud” Allen Pluta, age 76, of Mooresburg, TN, entered into eternal rest after a lengthy battle with cancer on Nov 16, 2019.
Bud was born Dec 7, 1942, in Cleveland OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Casmir and Dorthy Pluta and his brother, Gerald Pluta.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patricia “Pat”; three children, Debbie and husband, Sean Hayes, of Kingsland, GA, Dan Pluta (Mellanee) of Cumberland, MD, David and his wife, Rhonda Pluta of Danville, VA; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Frazier and her husband, Roy of Wellington, OH; sister-in-law, Debbie Pluta of Trosper, KY, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Throughout his life Bud never met a stranger. He was a jack of all trades, some would even consider him a “mechanical wizard”. He enjoyed historical railroad preservation which led to his passion for model railroading later in life, woodworking, painting landscapes, horticultural, beekeeping as well as making maple syrup. He was a lifetime member of the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Dept. and very active in the Mooresburg Community Center Meals Program.
A celebration of life will be held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, at 1520 E. Main Street, Rogersville TN, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in his name to the Lakeview Volunteer Fire Dept. or the Mooresburg Community Center.
