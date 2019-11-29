SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County High School Indians opened their 2019-20 basketball season at home on Thursday, November 21, hosting the Morristown East Hurricanes.
In boys’ varsity action, the Hurricanes defeated the Indians 54-32. A slow start hurt the Indians, who didn’t score in the first seven minutes, falling behind 10-0 until Hunter Hatfield nailed two 3-pointers to put the Indians on the board. The score was 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. The score was 30-17 at halftime. Hatfield led the Indians with 15 points and Joe Ferguson added 8 and Isaiah Maloney had 5. “Great learning experience for us, we played a quality AAA team, sort of a trial by fire for a lot of our younger guys,” Coach Evan McCoy said. “We will look back at this game later in the year and see how beneficial it was for us.”
JV BOYS: Morristown East 50, Hancock County 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.