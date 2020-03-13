SNEEDVILLE — Lucille McCoy, age 81, of Sneedville, passed away March 8, 2020.
She was a member of Chinquapin Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha McCoy; brothers, Delmas McCoy, Horace McCoy, Clifton McCoy and Dale McCoy and sisters; Hazel (Ray) George and Charlotte Holt.
Survivors include; sister; Shirley Yount, of Lenoir City; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at McCoy Cemetery with Rev. Dallas Harrell officiating.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.