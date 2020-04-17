SNEEDVILLE — Gladys Maxine Byrd, of Sneedville, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 12, 2020.
She was a member of Trent Valley Baptist Church.
She took great pride in being a nurse and retired from Hancock County Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, quilting, crocheting, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Wilson and Dora Brewer Wilder; brothers, Dana and Edward Wilder; sisters, Opal Stapleton and Nina Ramsey; and the father of her child, Charles Byrd.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Hurd and fiancé, Junior Nichols, of Sneedville; grandchildren, Matthew (Leslie) Hurd, of Surgoinsville, Clint Hurd, of Eidson, and Megan (Steve) Long, of Rose Hill, VA; great-grandchildren, Samuel and Asher Hurd and Rachel and Molly Wilson; special caregiver and friend whom she loved like family, Tammy Trent; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, served the Byrd Family.
