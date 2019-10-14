KINGSPORT – Marsh Regional Blood Center will conduct public blood drives at the following locations in this area:
• Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
• Sunday, Oct. 20, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
• Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Eastman Chemical Company, Kingsport
• Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport
• Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
• Sunday, Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m., Julia Davis Collection Center, Kingsport (Platelet donors should call for an appointment.)
As many as three lives can be saved each time someone donates blood – and blood donations to Marsh Regional stay local to help people in this region.
Marsh Regional supplies blood to 28 regional medical facilities, all regional cancer centers and five air rescue bases in Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
Donors with O-negative blood types are particularly welcome, as their blood can be used for any patient.
To give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. People with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu or fever blisters or who are taking antibiotics may not donate. Donors should eat a balanced meal before giving blood.
In addition to scheduled blood drives, donors are welcome at Marsh Regional’s collection centers: 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, Kingsport, 2428 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City and 1996 W. State St., Bristol.
For more information about scheduling a blood drive at a local business, church, school or community organization, please call 423-408-7500, 423-652-0014 or 276-679-4669 or visit www.marshblood.com.
