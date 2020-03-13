SNEEDVILLE — The Red Cross is active in Hancock County but needs your help. Home fires happen and families need help with food, shelter, clothing and sometimes medications when they lose everything. Brenda Mullins, Kay Greene, Tony and Pat Seal along with additional volunteers from across Northeast TN are ready to help.
Luckily only three families in Hancock County needed assistance with emergency needs after a fire during the past year; but the Red Cross must always be ready.
When the flood waters rose last month, a shelter was opened in Sneedville when it was thought evacuations were going to occur.
Volunteers and financial support are needed to be prepared for the worst. The Red Cross volunteers are on the job ahead of the disasters as well. Smoke alarms can be installed free of charge. An educational program for children known as the “Pillowcase Project” taught 69 Hancock County children in 2019, how to be prepared in their home for an emergency.
Another program the Red Cross offers at no charge to active duty military families, is an emergency communication link in time of family emergency such as death, serious illness or birth. During 2019 the Red Cross provided 12 services to four local active duty military families.
To join these volunteers contact Adrian Riser at 865-599-6774 or email him at adrian.riser2@redcross.org.
For more information about services of the American Red Cross of Northeast TN visit www.redcross.org and enter your zip code. To access Red Cross services call the chapter at 423-765-4222. The American Red Cross is not a government agency; it is funded entirely by donations from some local United Ways, individuals, and local organizations.
