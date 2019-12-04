Wheelchair ministry
Submitted photo

ROGERSVILLE — Fifteen wheelchairs from the Wheelchair Mission were received recently at St. Henry Catholic Church in Rogersville. Local members of the Knights of Columbus added footpeddles to the chairs prior to distribution.  Pictured are, from left to right, is Michael Opiela, Financial Secretary; Ron Campbell, Council Treasurer; Bill Wicke, Past State Deputy; Wicke’s son; and Father Bart Okere, Pastor of St. Henry. Five wheelchairs will be presented to American Legion Post 21, and five to the Lighthouse.

