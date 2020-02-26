ROGERSVILLE — The state of Tennessee and the Town of Rogersville will celebrate Arbor Day, 2020, on Friday, March 6, as members of the Rogersville Tree Board join with fourth grade students from Rogersville City School to welcome Arbor Day with art, music and with tree seedlings to be planted in their yards.
Members of the Hawkins Co. Master Gardeners and the Hawkins Co. Sierra Club will help prepare the trees for distribution.
The program will be held in the RCS auditorium beginning at 1 p.m.
Mayor Jim Sells will present the Arbor Day Proclamation and Civis Bank will present prizes to winners of the annual Arbor Day poster contest. Special guests at this year’s ceremony include forestry officials Joel Blackburn, Forest Technician for Hawkins County, and Cody Lamb, Area Forester, and who will present the Town of Rogersville with its fifteenth Tree City Award. Special guest, Smokey Bear, will attend the festivities as well. The Rogersville City School Singers will conclude the celebration with a musical program.
The celebration will continue on Saturday, March 7, as Tree Board members distribute free tree seedlings to the public. The give-away will take place in the Main Street parking lot of the First Baptist Church in Rogersville beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 1:00 p.m. Trees to be offered to the public include 100 yellow poplars (Tennessee’s state tree) 100 willow oak trees and 100 American plum Trees.
Master Gardeners and Sierra Club members will be on hand to offer advice about planting and care of the young trees.
For more information about the Tree Give-away, call Rogersville Tree Board member Patricia Humbert at 921-8232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.