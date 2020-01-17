CHURCH HILL — When a line of severe thunderstorms packing high winds swept through Hawkins County on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020, members of the Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department were there to help clear fallen trees from roadways, such as this one on Grassy Creek Road, near Rogersville. In the other photo, prior to the storms’ arrival, members of the GVVFD, Carters Valley VFD and Stanley Valley VFD responded to a brush fire that started when a transformer exploded. Sparks going into dry leaves in a ditch line on Mountain View Road, in Church Hill, caused the blaze.
