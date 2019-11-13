ROGERSVILLE — Janet (Thurman) Netherland-Brown, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
She was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church.
Born on June 7, 1935, Janet was a native of Raleigh County, West Virginia, and grew up in Beckley. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, and received her associate’s degree from Greenbrier College in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Janet eventually moved to Miami, Florida, earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami, and worked for some time with the Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph Company. In 1970, she married Carl Netherland-Brown, and the couple settled in Coral Gables, where they raised their only child and remained until 1988.
Carl and Janet moved the family to Rogersville, Tennessee, where she became an active member of the community and tirelessly worked alongside Carl to further historical preservation efforts at the Hale Springs Inn and other sites in the city.
Janet is best remembered by friends and family for her warm and welcoming heart. A knock at the door was always greeted by an offer to sit in her living room, enjoy a cold drink, and spend time in conversation. She loved playing games with her grandchildren, and would play Monopoly or Uno until well past their bedtime.
She was the youngest of five children, and became an aunt while she was still in elementary school. Given the narrow age difference, Janet’s relationship with her many nieces and nephews was very close, and she is fondly remembered as more of a big sister than an aunt. Janet was the aunt that would take you cruising with friends or to the drive-in when you didn’t have a car. Janet was the aunt that was cooler than hanging around with your parents. She treasured these relationships and the closeness she enjoyed with this special “bonus” family.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Carl Ray Netherland-Brown; parents, Theodore Noel and Hattie Stover Thurman, Sr; sisters, Eileen Meadows and June Taylor; and a brother, Theodore Thurman, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Lieutenant Colonel Louis Netherland and wife, Jamie, of Fort Benning, GA; grandchildren, Emily Netherland and Jack Netherland; sister, Patricia Roskiewicz of Latham, NY; and a host of wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5 until 7 p.m., November 20, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Netherland-Brown family.
