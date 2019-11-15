ROGERSVILLE — Rosa Lee Davis, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home.
She was a daughter of the late Andy and Neppie Bass Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie, Paul, Harold, and Hugh Davis.
She was a member of McKinney Chapel Church and enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and cracking walnuts.
Survivors include her loving nieces, Barbara Smith and Debbie McKamey; nephews, Ed, David, Tim, and Ricky Davis; great-nieces, Casey Helton and Nikki Mallory; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Davis.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating. The graveside service will follow in McKinney Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
