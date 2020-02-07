Mount Carmel will soon have a new fire truck to replace the one that was totaled when it rolled down an embankment in June of 2019.
At their January meeting, the BMA voted to purchase a brand new, International side mount pumper to replace the wrecked 2009 KME Spartan.
“That’s a no-brainer”
Fire Chief Jason Byington presented the board with two potential replacement trucks at the meeting: a brand-new truck on an International chassis for $282,000 and a 2019 truck on a Freightliner chassis for roughly $265,000. Both are side mount pumpers.
“If we purchase the $265,000 one, we will also have to purchase the deck gun that goes on top of the apparatus,” Byington told the board. “We will also have to purchase some adapters for the outlets that are on the side and the intake cap for the side.”
The International model comes ready-to-go upon purchase and is basically brand new.
“The rep called me yesterday, and it’s scheduled to be completed next week,” Byington said at the Jan. 23 meeting. “It will have less than 200-some miles on it because the NFPA (National Fire Prevention Association) requires them to drive it so far before they throw you the keys.”
When factoring in the additional items that would have to be purchased for the Freightliner model, Byington explained that the cost of the two would be almost identical.
However, the Freightliner also has some mileage, as it has been used as a demonstration vehicle.
“The demo has been used, it has been sent to trade shows and shops for demonstration purposes,” he added. “It’s been put through its paces. Who’s ever had a rental car? How do you treat a rental car? Not like your own.”
“Well, that’s a no-brainer,” Alderman Jim Gilliam said of the choice.
The city is set to receive the new, International truck within one to two months.
Town gets $208K settlement from wreck In June, the fire truck rolled down a steep embankment as it was traveling to assist in a vehicular accident on Big Elm Road.
In August, the BMA was presented with two potential insurance offers from the wreck: a $209,549 settlement to give up the truck or a $208,778 settlement to keep it.
After a long back-and-forth, the board chose the settlement that would allow them to keep the truck. This came after several members of the BMA explained that parts from the truck could be sold for more money than the $771 extra the city would receive by giving up the truck.
“The tires on it alone are worth $1,000,” Alderman Steven McClain said.
Water line expansion could warrant better ISO rating
The BMA also voted to authorize the city to apply for CDBG (Community Develop Block Grant) funds for the First Utility District of Hawkins County to replace water lines in the city.
The grant would provide up to $600,000 and would be roughly an 80-20 split with the First Utility District.
“While this will greatly help the Utility District, it will also benefit the city as well,” City Manager Mike Housewright said. “That would tremendously help out our ISO rating.”
The project will focus on Montgomery Avenue, Cedar Street, Belmont Avenue and Dover Avenue. Montgomery, Belmont and Dover Avenues are actually all connected to Cedar Street.
“Those are three-inch (diameter) lines that have been in the ground since the late 1940s,” Jeremy Jones of the First Utility District later told the Review. “Cedar Street is fed by two-inch lines. We’re upsizing those mains from three-inch lines to six-inch lines. That way we will be able to add more volume and flow in the area and better serve our customers. It also adds fire protection. The state law mandates that you have to have a minimum of six-inch water line to be able to serve fire protection (fire hydrants).”
He explained that this was one of the oldest areas of the town’s water system, and they have seen some leaks there. Because of those small pipes, there are currently no fire hydrants on the aforementioned streets. Thus, the local fire department would have to bring with them enough water to contain any fire in this area.
“Obviously, that’s the squeaky wheel that needs some grease,” he said. “This project is long overdue. That area has never really had fire protection because the infrastructure wasn’t big enough to support it. It would be a lot more convenient and efficient for the fire department if there were actually fire hydrants on these streets. Adding fire protection to the area will, in turn, help the homeowners on insurance costs.”
It will also lower the town’s ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating, which currently stands at a four.
The ISO scores individual fire departments based on their ability to offer fire protection. This rating can fluctuate based on something as simple as the number of fire hydrants in the area serviced by a fire department. The better equipped and outfitted each department is, the lower their ISO rating.
