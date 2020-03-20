TREADWAY — The Hancock Co. Republican Party hosted a packed house at Treadway Vol. Fire Department on March 7, 2020, for its annual Lincoln Day Dinner. Among the guests of honor, and one of the featured speakers, was retiring U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, shown here being presented with an award of appreciation from HCRP Chairman Bobby Johnson for his many years of service and devotion not only to the entire First Congressional District but for being especially attentive to the needs and concerns of residents in Hancock County. In addition to Congressman Roe, a number of other elected officials and candidates also attended. Photos by Tommy Campbell
Packed house enjoys GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
- By Tommy Campbell Editor & Publisher
