The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
January 1
Larry Allen Buttry, 25: of Hampton, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 38, of Sneedville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Cpl. Eric Pease reported.
Brian David Williams, 43, of Limestone, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Mandy Jane Davis, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
January 2
Brittney Nicole Williams, 28, of Roanoke, Va., was arrested and charged with possession of stolen vehicle over $10,000 and criminal trespassing, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit reported.
Travis Lee Brooks, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Randall James Wilson, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with Mfg/Del/Poss/Sell/Schedule II, Driving while in Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Schedule III, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a firearm during a felony, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, lights required on vehicle, and financial responsibility, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Joshua Dwayne Doran, 39, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged wirh failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Christopher Scott Lawson, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with joyriding, Dep. Summer Dalton reported.
Portia Chas Nunley, 30, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to pay child support, Dep. Austin West reported.
January 3
Seth Franklin, 23, of Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Jennifer Lynn Arroyo, 38, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Joseph Markarna Leeper, 69, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Austin Clifford Sword, 25, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with worthless checks, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Hershell Lee Worley, 19, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Ed Rodriguez reported.
Michael B. Kirby, 25, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with theft under $1000, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
January 4
Ronald Schwatz Weinman II, 67, of Bean Station, was arrested and charged with violation of order of protection, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Joseph Matthew Arnold, 38, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with simple possession, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Joshua James Garland, 27, of Blountville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment for child support, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
January 5
Kaelyn Elizabeth Parker, 28, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Jonathan Scott Petry, 31, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Gene Allen Kelley, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (sessions) and violation of probation (criminal), Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Ethan Shane Murrell, 27, of Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Rebecca Lynn Thompson, 36, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
January 6
Crystal Roseann Roberts, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
Leslie Nicole Graybeal, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Michael Godesy reported.
Dalton Leon Ramey, 24, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Terry Lynn Johnson, 33, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure of appear, Dep. E. Rodriguez reported.
Mitchell Louis Butler, 39, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with furlough violation, failure to appear, and violation of probation, Lt. James Woods reported.
Jonathan David Harrell, 43, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Austin West reported.
January 7
Tyler Joseph Shone Lawson, 18, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
January 8
Sheri Lynn Watts, 46, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on driving under the influence and open container, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Jacob Kyle Robinson, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Kimberly Jasmine Thurman, 33, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Craig Kevin Barnett, 49, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, driving on revoked (8th offense), reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, and financial responsibility, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Jerry Lynn McLain, 50, of Baileyton, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (criminal), Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Ashley Brooke Mallory, 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Austin West reported.
Jacob Kyle Robinson, 27, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of property under $1000, Dep. J. Riner reported.
Marjorie Leanna Easterly, 31, of Russellville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Heather Nicole Leonard, 32, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (2nd), Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Levi Anthony Carter, 30, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Susan Rae Bishop, 47, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Taylor Lynn Hunt, 20, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Daniel Lynn Benton, 35, of Bristol, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked and altered registration, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
