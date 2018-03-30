ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins Co. Mayor Melville Bailey has signed a proclamation designating April 2-8 as Public Health Week in Hawkins County.
All state and local public health agencies are invited to join with private organizations and educational institutions to celebrate with activities to promote health and acknowledge the many benefits of public health among citizens.
“The Hawkins County Health Departments in Church Hill and Rogersville are proud community partners providing a variety of services such as well child exams, immunizations, birth and death certificates, WIC, family planning, and children’s dental care to name a few,” said Hawkins County Director Garnet Southerland. “We invite the public to call or come by to learn about all the services we have to offer.”
The Hawkins County proclamation overlaps with the Tennessee Public Health Association announcement of its annual celebration of National Public Health Week observed across the state.
National Public Health Week brings individuals and communities across Tennessee together to celebrate the work and dedication of public health professionals and volunteers and highlight issues that are important to improving the health of our state and nation. This year’s National Public Health Week theme, “Healthiest Nation 2030 Changing Our Future Together,” is a call to make the United States the healthiest nation in one generation by 2030.
“All Tennesseans deserve to live a long and healthy life. To make our state healthier we must focus on areas including behavioral health, communicable diseases, environmental health, injury and violence prevention, and ensuring the right to health,” said Tennessee Public Health Association Executive Director Kim Harrell. “Let’s start new conversations and be advocates for positive change. If Tennesseans work together where we live, work, and play, we can make sure our state leads the way to a healthier nation in one generation.”
Come visit the Rogersville Health Department on April 2 between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. and the Church Hill Health Department on April 5 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. for celebrations of Public Health Week. Each event will include a drug take-back by local law enforcement, fire truck tours and fire safety resources, Hawkins County Head Start, and car seat safety information.
Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
You can also contact your local health department by calling the Hawkins County Health Department at (Rogersville) 423-272-7641 or (Church Hill) 423-357-5341 to learn more about services and programs available.
