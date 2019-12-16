MOSHEIM — Heiskell Eugene Lawson, age 76, of West Wells Hill Lane, Mosheim, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2019, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a crane operator and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Lawson; a son, Mark Lawson, a daughter and son-in-law: Tina Louise Brock and John, of Fayetteville, a son, and daughter-in-law, Johnny Lynn Lawson and Kimberly Marie of Rogersville, a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Mack Lawson and Melissa of Mosheim, a son and daughter-in-law, Heiskell Eugene Lawson and Connie of Mosheim; a step-son, Allan Frank Olsen of Rogersville; a sister, Mildred Drinnon of Columbus, IN, a sister and brother-in-law: Sue Gabbard and Estal of Columbus, IN, a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Johnson and Marvin of New Market, a brother, Harold Lawson of Rogersville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella Livesay and Foister Lawson; and a sister, Darlene Stidham.
He loved to fabricate things and was a great fabricator.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lawson family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home, of Greeneville, handled the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.