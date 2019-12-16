Lawson

Lawson

MOSHEIM — Heiskell Eugene Lawson, age 76, of West Wells Hill Lane, Mosheim, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2019, at Greeneville Community Hospital East.

He was a crane operator and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Lawson; a son, Mark Lawson, a daughter and son-in-law: Tina Louise Brock and John, of Fayetteville, a son, and daughter-in-law, Johnny Lynn Lawson and Kimberly Marie of Rogersville, a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery Mack Lawson and Melissa of Mosheim, a son and daughter-in-law, Heiskell Eugene Lawson and Connie of Mosheim; a step-son, Allan Frank Olsen of Rogersville; a sister, Mildred Drinnon of Columbus, IN, a sister and brother-in-law: Sue Gabbard and Estal of Columbus, IN, a sister and brother-in-law, Carol Johnson and Marvin of New Market, a brother, Harold Lawson of Rogersville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella Livesay and Foister Lawson; and a sister, Darlene Stidham.

He loved to fabricate things and was a great fabricator.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lawson family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home, of Greeneville, handled the arrangements.

