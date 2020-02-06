FEB. 20
BEGINNING BEEKEEPER SHORT COURSE/OPEN HOUSE: hosted by Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association of Hancock Co., at the Treadway Fire Hall, 189 Hwy 131, Treadway, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The course is free and door prizes will be given out. For more information call Jr Snelson 423-626-5538.
FEB. 22
PASSPORT FAIR at Sneedville Post Office, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. If you are planning to travel abroad and need a US Passport, the Post Office can take care of that for you! See article elsewhere in this week’s Eagle for more information.
FEB. 25
JUBILEE PROJECT YOUTH, fundraising Pancake Dinner, at Jubilee Project office, 197 N. Jockey Street, Sneedville, 4-6 p.m.. Cost $5 per person (ages 10-adult), $3 for children under 10. Assortment of pancakes, bacon, fruit, drinks (coffee, water, milk). Tickets available from any member of the Youth, at the office, or at the door. For more information contact Monte Emerson at 423-733-4195.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER, hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m.
MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR at the HCMHS Gymnasium, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact Mrs. Jessica Martin or Mrs. Tara Marion at 423-733-4611 or Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT, Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6 p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER, hosted by Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, beginning at 6 p.m.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
