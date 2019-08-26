KNOXVILLE — Winnie L Morrow, age 95, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Parkwest Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was a member of Church Street Methodist Church in Knoxville.
“Miss Winnie” was an ardent traveler who loved visiting new places with her children and grandchildren. Her adventurous spirit was an inspiration to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Livesay and Mary Ella Testerman Livesay; brothers, Hugh, Talmage, Vance, M.T., Thomas, Anderson, Lyons and Milum.
Winnie is survived by her sister, Nora Moore; loving daughters, Kathryn Morrow Roskow and husband Elliot, Margaret Morrow Kline and husband James; grandchildren, Jay Tadlock (Theresa), Shannon Tadlock, Juliana Sacharnoski (Jeremy), Peter Leske; great grandchildren, Robyn Conrad ( Steven), Taylor Tadlock, Dayle Pooler, Tyson Pooler, Olivia Sacharnoski, Juliet Sacharnoski; one great-great granddaughter, Livesay Conrad; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Graveside services followed at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
