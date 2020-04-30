ELIZABETHTON — Eleven students — including Hawkins County resident Amanda Nicole Drinnon — are scheduled to graduate this trimester after completing 432 clock hours of phlebotomy training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The Phlebotomy Technician Certificate (PTC) training includes theory and hands-on instruction during a full trimester totaling 432 clock hours. Students must be at least 18 years of age. Classes meet from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the TCAT Elizabethton Main Campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.