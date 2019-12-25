ROGERSVILLE — More than 1,150 Christmas box applications were turned in for Of One Accord’s Christmas Dinner Distribution Dec. 19.
Cars were lined up in Rogersville past the First Baptist Church awaiting the 9 a.m. starting time.
Of One Accord takes this opportunity to serve, but additionally to wish local residents a very “Merry Christmas”.
Of One Accord also expresses great thanks to Cherokee NJROTC cadets who helped direct traffic, and to Ryan Blackwell, who brought his youth group from the Rogersville United Methodist Church to place boxes in cars and trucks.
“We always look forward to coming and being a part of this distribution,” Blackwell said. “It’s so rewarding to insure every family will be able to sit around the table on Christmas with a delicious traditional Christmas dinner.”
“This is our favorite time of year,” said OOA Director Sheldon Livesay. “Besides the boxes distributed in Rogersville, another 500 boxes were sent to Church Hill where a similar distribution took place. We love Christmas and we love being here to serve.”
Livesay thanked Tennessee College of Applied Technology students for assembling the 1,000 boxes for distribution.
He also thanked local residents who provided donations permitting Of One Accord to purchase the items going in each box and for Americans Helping Americans who provided funding to purchase nearly 400 turkeys towards the distribution.
Livesay stated, “even with donations from a variety of sources, the ministry still has about $20,000 in the distribution. Another 200 boxes were distributed during Christmas parties bringing the total number to more than 1,300 and the actual value of all the boxes distributed is close to $65,000.”
While lines were initially long early in the morning, Livesay thanked local businesses for their patience. Within two hours of start time, the lines were gone and cars were contained in the Shepherd’s Center parking lot.
Of One Accord expresses their sincere gratitude to the community, especially to all those who volunteered, and wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas!
