ROGERSVILLE — First Tennessee became unified under the new name of First Horizon Bank on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, under the holding company, First Horizon National Corp.
The branding change brings together First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, FTN Financial and Capital Bank at more than 300 locations in the southeastern U.S.
With eight markets and 34 branches in Tennessee and western North Carolina, the community banking group brings quality solutions with a personal touch, and has grown to $3 billion in total assets.
All brand signage changes will be completed in early 2020 and customers will experience a smooth transition according to Richard Shaffer, Community Bank Group President.
“We are so excited to bring our company under a unified brand so we can continue to give our customers a greater experience and grow in our communities,” Shaffer said. “There are great things on the horizon for the future.”
Shaffer has led the growth of the community bank’s during the past three years and has brought in more than nine new team members, including Tim Coley in Rogersville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.