ROGERSVILLE — U.S. Congressman Phil Roe (right), who is seeking re-election to the First Congressional House of Representative’s seat, is shown with Rogersville Alderman Eloise Edwards and Bill Sharp at the March 24, 2018 Lincoln Day Dinner sponsored by the Hawkins Co. Republican Party and Republican Women. A large crowd was on hand for the event which was held at Cherokee High School and catered by Jo Anderson and Sweet Tooth Cafe & Catering.
