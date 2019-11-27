SNEEDVILLE — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas, and here in Hancock County, the annual Christmas parade on Sat., Dec. 7 will usher in the Yuletide season at 6 p.m.
Lineup for entries in the parade will begin at the new High School at 5 p.m.
Prior to that on Saturday, the Hancock Co. Veterans Wall of Honor inside the Courthouse will be open for public display from 3 until 6 p.m.
A Community Choir will be singing before the parade at 4:30 p.m., and after the parade ends, Sneedville’s First Baptist Church will host a Community Pancake Dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.