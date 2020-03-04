Open Arms Mission to host dedication service on Saturday, March 7

Open Arms Mission, a church in the Bean Station area, will host a dedication service on Saturday March 7 at 2 p.m. to celebrate receiving a clear deed to the church property.
Dr. Tony Richie will be speaking at the service, and a meal will follow. All are invited to attend.
Open Arms Mission, which was organized about six years ago, had been renting the building where the currently hold services. However, the building’s owner recently approached the church and offered to give them the deed to the building free of charge.
The building, which formerly housed a funeral home, also sits on around three acres of land. According to associate pastor Sharon Grooms, the property was appraised at $425,000, so it was a very generous donation.
Though the building’s owner asked that his name not be mentioned in print, he told the church members that “this was a God thing.”
“Back when saw the building six years ago and called him up, we told him that we didn’t have any money because we were new,” she said. “He told us, ‘you don’t need money when God’s in it.’”
Grooms explained that the church has big plans, but they plan to take things one step at a time.
“We do plan to fix the parking lot, but we’re still a small congregation,” she said. “We’ve only been there for six years, and, when you’re a new work like that, we’ve had people coming, but they come and go.”
The nonprofit church’s mission is to reach the community and surrounding areas.
“We want to reach people first about their salvation,” Grooms said. “But, our mission is to reach out the community. We want to help those in need, and, through the six years we’ve been there, we have found out that there is a lot of need. Everything we do is free. We help people if they have a fire in their home, and we’ve even had people come to us running for their lives from an abusive situation.”
The church hosts three clothing giveaways per year, they partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to host a food giveaway each month and host an ‘old fashioned Thanksgiving meal’ around the holidays.
Dr. Tony Richie, who will be speaking on Saturday, is the pastor of New Harvest Church of God in Knoxville. He is also Grooms’ brother. The senior pastor, Andrew Richie, is Grooms’ father, and her husband, Wade Grooms, is also an associate pastor.
“He has traveled the world and preached in different nations,” she said of her brother.
The church is located at 208 Calvary Church Road in Mooresburg near the county line. For more information, the church can be reached at 423-851-4278 and on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Godspromise14/.
