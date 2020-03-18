Notice to all American Legion Post 21 members:
Due to the request from government officials on the guidelines to protect ourselves during this Coronavirus outbreak, the American Legion Post 21 executive board met Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss this situation, and decided to cancel our monthly Post meetings for March 31 and April 28.
Our nomination for officers and nominations for three executive board members usually done at the March meeting will be done by e-mail and telephone. Voting usually done at the April meeting will be also done by e-mail and telephone. Members will be contacted by e-mail or telephone.
Thank you,
Dennis Elkins
Commander Post 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.