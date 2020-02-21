Commission’s proposed capital projects looking to make ADA compliance top priority

At their Feb. 18 meeting, the Hawkins Co. Public Buildings Committee discussed placing ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance projects as the top priority for this year’s capital projects along with any roofing projects.
Property Manager Sarah Davis noted that all public buildings must be ADA-compliant by 2023.
Currently, the County Mayor’s office, the archives building and the Rogersville Senior Citizens Center all require improvements in order to be ADA compliant.
The Hawkins Co. Commission’s proposed capital projects for the 2020-2021 year also include improvements to the airport, courthouse annex, Church Hill Health Department, the Rogersville Library and Kenner House and the Justice Center among other things.
However, Property Manager Sarah Davis explained that these projects will only be looked at once estimates are obtained for the ADA and roofing propriety projects.
The committee will meet again next month to finalize the projects that they will prioritize.
Continuous leaks in justice center roof
Though the justice center roof is still under warranty until 2025, Davis noted that she has already had 18 leaks reported this year. There were also 10 leaks reported last year.
“There have been problems with the roof there for a long time,” Chairman Rick Brewer noted.
The Church Hill Health Department also needs a new roof, and, unfortunately, it’s looking to be a costly upgrade.
“I was only given $50,000 in the budget last year to complete this project, and I don’t think there is any way that will put a roof on that building,” Davis said at the meeting. “So, before we can put it out for bid, we will have to have the funds available or at least know where the funding will come from.”
She also noted that several roof leaks were reported there last year during the ‘wet season.’ However, a company looked at the roof in June of 2019 to caulk and waterproof it.
“I haven’t had a leak reported since last June, but, of course, we’d already put the money in the budget for the new roof,” she said.
“This building (the mayor’s office) is simple compared to the roof at the Health Department,” Commissioner Charlie Thacker noted. “It’s cut up pretty bad.”
There have also been several additions to the building, making the roof even more disjointed.
Davis has been working with an engineer to determine what material would be most cost effective with which to replace the current roof, and an update will be given at next month’s committee meeting.
Courthouse HVAC controls modernization
Davis also explained during the Feb. 18 meeting that she has been working with representatives from TRANE, which is the same company working with the county school system to perform an energy savings analysis.
Currently, the courthouse’s HVAC controls system is “Not able to accommodate new equipment and software,” according to the proposal. The current system only allows for changes to the temperature settings, but a new system would allow users to set a schedule for when rooms are occupied.
This would result in energy and cost savings, as rooms would only be heated and cooled when occupied.
Davis also noted that the county could possibly save around $10,000 per year should they install a similar HVAC controls system that would regulate the temperatures on the court side of the building. However, this project could cost around $49,902 to install.
Finished projects
Davis also noted that several projects have been completed throughout the county.
A new sign was put up on the courthouse annex building, and the rotted doors of the H.B. Stamps Memorial library were replaced.
The previous double doors at the library’s entrance were not wide enough for a wheelchair to come through.
“It’s the same as the old doors, but it’s just one 42-inch door, “she said. “The electronic door openers have also been installed, and they love it. Every time I go up there, they thank me for their door.”
The area between the library and the adjoining Senior Citizen center is now the ADA-compliant entrance. These doors received a fresh coat of paint, and Rogersville City is also scheduled to soon complete work on the concrete leading up to the door.
