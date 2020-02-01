WASHINGTON COUNTY — Charles Edward Douglas Moore, Jr., was born Sept 21, 1938, in Mooreburg, TN, and departed this life on Jan 29, 2020 at JCMC.
The owner of Interstate Graphics, Inc., he was known for 40 years of excellence service.
He lived in Washington County, Tennessee, and was married to Laura LaRoy Moore for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Murkey Jarnnigan, and father, Charlie Moore, Sr.; previous wife, Dorothy Moore Ferrell; brother, Howard Moore; sisters, Mable Moore Davenport and husband, Johnnie, Dorothy Stubblefield, and Pearl Moore; father-in-law, Buck Edward LaRoy; and grandson, Ethan Jackson.
He is survived by his loving son, J.R. Moore; nieces, Pam Dillion, Sharon Moore, Janet and Laurence Jones, Diane and Travis McClain, Ronda and Wayne Gulley, Ashley and Mathew Hurley; greatniece, Teagan Hurley; nephew, Jason and Kayla Moore and Jacque Dillion; mother-in-law, Georgia LaRoy; brother-in-law, Tommy LaRoy and fiancé, Sue Dishner; nieces, Telia Smith, and Anastasia Smith; and nephew, Colton Miller.
Moore graduated from the Naval Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland on 17 April 1957 and was assigned to Company 40 Division “The Compass.”
After completing extensive naval training, he boarded the USS Valley Forge (CV-45) in 1957-1958.
In the call of duty on the sea, Charles boarded for further training in Printing on the the USS Saratoga (CV-60) in the X-Division on 14 August 1959-1960.
On the land, instead of the sea of the Mediterranean, he decided to further his education in printing at the Technical Trade School at Pressman’s Home, in 1961, at Rogersville, Tennessee.
While printing was his passion, he was also an avid University of Tennessee and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Viewing will be conducted at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, in Gray, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. Dr. Gene Lasley, Dr. Jody Jenkins, and Dr. John Stevens will preside, with special music preceding. Afterwards will be a Celebration of Life with the burial concluded on Tuesday, February, 4, at 11 a.m., with the procession leaving Tetrick Funeral Home at 10 a.m.
Charles will be laid to rest at Hawkins Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.
Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Bridgeman, Joe Kelly, and Harry Vicars. Active pallbearers will be Doyle Moore, Andy, Kraus, Robert Childress, Chris Bass, Stan Welch, Eddie Pressnell, and Mark Ryder.
If you would like to make a contribution in Honor of Charles Moore, please direct them to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church Missions.
Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City is serving the Moore family.
