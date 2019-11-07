High Lonesome Senate debuts new CD

MORRISTOWN — High Lonesome Senate, the Walters State Community College bluegrass band, will celebrates release of its second CD at two upcoming concerts:
•Nov. 8, 7 p.m., Lyceum at the Niswonger Campus, and
•Dec. 3, 7 p.m., Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex theatre, Morristown Campus.
Both concerts are free, although donations will be accepted for the college’s Folklore Club.
The CD, Split Decision, will be on sale for $15. The band’s first CD, “Cotton Candy Skies,” sold so well that a second printing was ordered.
“The band is constantly changing. Students usually attend Walters State for two years, so we’re always welcoming new members. This current lineup is a strong one,” said Chippy McLain, dean of humanities and advisor to the band.
The band includes McLain on guitar and vocals, Corey Kapnick on bass, Laree McMurray on fiddle and vocals, Riley Denton on banjo, dobro and vocals, and Ray Henard on mandolin and vocals.
For the new, the band used money it had raised to buy its own recording equipment and record the CD on campus with the help of John Phillips, a fan and friend of the band who volunteered as the recording’s engineer.
“Recording it in-house was a great learning opportunity for the students. We try to give them as many skills as possible. When they leave, we want each to be a confident performer regardless of major,” McLain said.
McLain wrote the title cut in a day.
“We didn’t really have a title track in mind. We thought it should be something that would connect to Senate in the name of the band. ‘Split Decision’ was thrown out right before we were ready to record. The students challenged me to write it in a day. I did and it surprised me more than the band,” McLain said.
The CD features three original songs and some covers of great standards like “Dreamer,” which was a hit for the country duo Joey and Rory.
McLain has been working with students in the band for about six years. The band grew out of the college’s Folklore Club.
“I want to celebrate my folk heritage and this area’s culture. I want to share it with students. This has become an important artistic outlet that connects me with my home,” McLain said.
During the past year, the band has played to large crowds at non-campus venues and had the opportunity to open for bluegrass legends Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. The band attended and performed at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s World of Bluegrass at Raleigh in September.
For more information about the concerts or to purchase a CD, contact the college’s Division of Humanities at 423-585-6922.
The band has performed at The Rogersville Review’s annual “Best of the Best / Readers Choice Awards” dinner for the past two years, and McLain and several band members have connections to Hawkins County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.