SPARC grant will expand Career-Technical Education programs

Hawkins Co. Schools will see the expansion of the CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs at both Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools in the coming years thanks to a SPARC grant.
Byron Booker, who is the Assistant Principal of CHS’s CTE program told the BOE at their December meeting that CHS recently received a $35,921 SPARC (Supporting Post-Secondary Access in Rural Counties) Grant.
These grants are sponsored by the TN Higher Education Commission with the goal of expanding CTE opportunities in distressed and at-risk counties by helping schools to acquire new and improved equipment, create duel enrollment partnerships, and expand opportunities for adult learners.
With this money, CHS will improve their nursing skills lab and purchase software for both the AED (architectural and engineering design) program and OSHA 10 Training. Though it was CHS that received the grant money, some of the new programs will benefit both CHS and VHS students.
A new nursing skills lab at CHS
This project cost $25,421 of the total grant and included medical equipment that students can use to prepare for post-high-school medical training.
Among the equipment CHS was able to purchase for the lab were long-term care hospital beds, swing-away privacy screens, an over-bed uplight and several fixtures.
Booker explained that the lab is actually in phase two of completion already, as Maintenance Director Shannon Glass and several other members of the maintenance department began the lab renovation during summer of 2018.
This lab now meets the D & S Diversified Technologies criteria, which allows the lab to be a testing site for the CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) program.
“This is a game changer,” Booker told the board.
He went on to explain that, statistically, there is a 25 to 30 percent increase in pass rate for students who take the CNA certification exam on their own ‘home turf.’
Booker went on to explain that, though the aforementioned lab improvements only took place at CHS, VHS already had an equivalent skills lab.
New software for the architectural and engineering design program
$3,000 of the SPARC grant also went towards a subscription service and software package for the Solidworks Education Network, which, according to their website, is a complete ‘engineering suite’ used to teach 3D mechanical CAD (computer-aided design), design validation, data maintenance and sustainability.
This software package will cover 100 Hawkins Co. students, and Booker explained that 50 will come from CHS and 50 will come from VHS.
After completing the Solidworks courses, these students will be eligible to take the Solidworks Industry Certification test.
“One of the obstacles is that this industry certification has not been on the list that the state would reimburse, and it’s a little pricey,” Booker later told the Review. “When I wrote this grant, I wanted to make sure that we could cover the cost for several of our students to be able to earn that industry certification.”
These 100 seats will actually cover both schools for a few years, as Booker went on to explain that there are currently fewer than 50 students in either school who are eligible to take the Solidworks Industry Certification test this year.
These seats also do not expire at the end of the year, so the 100 seats covered by the grant will be available until they are used by a student.
As part of implementing this new curriculum, Booker also explained that the school system is currently working with Walters State Community College to potentially establish a duel-enrollment partnership to offer other AED courses.
Additionally, the system is working to establish some work-based learning opportunities for the summer of 2020 so that students who have earned their AED certifications can get increased hands-on experience.
OSHA 10 Training
$3,000 of the grant will also go towards purchasing the OSHA 10 Training Program, materials and assessments. Thus, a total of 140 CHS students will be able to complete this training and then have the opportunity to take the OSHA 10 certification test.
Similar to the Solidworks seats, these do not expire at the end of the year and are available until they are used by a student.
According to their website, OSHA 10 is a 10-hour course and is “designed to teach workplace safety and reduce jobsite hazards.”
Booker went on to explain that, at the beginning of the current school year, the state expanded the OSHA 10 certification from aligning with only two programs of study to aligning with five programs of study. These five include agriculture, food and natural resources; health science; auto maintenance and light repair; advanced manufacturing; and STEM.
An additional $4,000 will go towards OSHA 10 Trainer Courses for four Hawkins Co. CTE teachers: two from CHS and two from VHS. Once these teachers complete the course and pass the certification test, they will then be certified to teach OSHA 10 to students.
“The idea was that we could save ourselves money in the long term by providing our own training and assessment,” Booker told the board.
He went on to explain that the system hopes to eventually expand the OSHA 10 industry certification to adult learners within the county.
