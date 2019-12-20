ROGERSVILLE — U.S., Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will send staff to hold office hours in Rogersville on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Hawkins Co. Courthouse from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents with such things as:

• Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability;

• Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;

• Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;

• Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;

• Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;

• Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and,

• Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.

