Hawkins Central Dispatch welcomes new director

Kingsport Police Department 911 shift supervisor Douglas Ray Boone was selected Tuesday evening to become the new director of Hawkins Co. Central Dispatch.
The 911 board received a total of seven applications when the position was advertised, but the board’s personnel committee narrowed this list down to three finalists. The board made the final decision after interviewing the three finalists on Tuesday in a closed-door executive meeting.
The board voted via secret ballot to choose the new director. Each of the seven board members was asked to write down their top pick, and, as Chairman Mike Herrell explained, “the first one to receive four ‘yes’ votes would receive the position.”
Boone received the majority, with a 5-2 vote.
“The board is happy to have Mr. Boone,” Herrell told the Review. “We hope that he will make a big difference within Hawkins County and will make 911 a great place for the county. We are all happy to be working with him.”
“Our department looks forward to working with Doug to continue to advance services to the responders, citizens, and visitors of Hawkins County,” added Hawkins Co. EMA Director Jamie Miller.
Boone brings 20 years of experience
Boone brings with him over 20 years of experience in and around 911 operations—a quality that highly impressed the board.
“I’m excited and am looking forward to the opportunity to work with all of the agencies,” Boone told the Review. “I am hoping that we can all get on the same page and help the citizens of Hawkins County.”
Boone worked with the KPD for the past four years and served as the Communications shift leader for the past year.
Prior to that, Boone worked for a little over eight years with the Tennessee Highway Patrol as a dispatcher in Fall Branch and also had a brief stent at Washington County 911. He also served as Assistant Director for Unicoi County 911 for six years before his time with the Highway Patrol.
Boone told the Review that the first thing he wants to do in his new position is get to know the Central Dispatch staff.
“They are the ones that make the department what it is, and I want to have a good, working relationship with them,” he said. “I also want to do the same for all of the other agencies in Hawkins County, make sure that we’re all on the same page and make sure we’re all doing what we can to provide the best service to the county.
Herrell told the Review that Boone’s knowledge of 911 and NCIC (National Crime Information Center) impressed the board.
“Almost the entire time that I have been dispatching, I have also been heavily involved with NCIC,” Boone told the Review.
He also went on to explain that NCIC is “the national crime system that we use for things such as checking ‘wanted’ people, running tags and drivers’ licenses, and keeping up with transactions through the TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation).”
Boone served as the Assistant Terminal Agency Coordinator for Kingsport and also held that position at both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Unicoi Co. 911.
He also has been following the county’s radio troubles that have them looking into purchasing a new radio system.
“I would like to look into that, get some input and see which way we can go to make it the best system possible” he said. “I know that the county has had some radio trouble, and I am looking forward to working with everyone on that.”
Regulating policies and procedures Herrell told the Review that he would like the regulation of the Central Dispatch Staff’s policies and procedures to be one of the first things the new director focuses on.
“Right now, we’ve got five or six different policy and procedure manuals at 911,” Herrell said. “That really needs to be fixed for both the employees and the new director.”
Herrell explained that he discovered this issue shortly after Murrell was terminated.
“We (the board) started hunting policies on different things, and then we discovered that one employee had one book, another employee had a different book and so on,” he said. “They all had different books, and we didn’t know which one was the right one. That’s one thing that is coming in the near future. We’ve got to fix the policies and procedures to make it more efficient.”
“I’m sure that, if there are some discrepancies in standard operating procedures, we’ll look at those,” Boone told the Review. “We have to get a set standard. There can’t be three or four options to do the same job. You’ve got to have a set of guidelines and follow those guidelines. There are local, state and federal laws that dispatchers have to go by, and once I get in there, we will implement a standard protocol and make sure that that is followed.”
Board terminates longtime director Murrell
Readers may remember that the Director position was vacated in March when the board voted to terminate longtime Director Gay Murrell for a breach of contract.
Herrell reported to the board on March 12 that Murrell had allowed dispatchers who had not yet obtained EMD (Emergency Medical Dispatching) certifications to answer emergency 911 calls.
This was the second time in recent months that this issue has occurred; thus, the board voted to terminate Murrell.
Boone will assume the new position on May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.