ROGERSVILLE — Information that a man with outstanding local warrants would be travelling in a white vehicle on Stapleton Lane on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, led to not only his arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, drug and other offenses, but also to the arrest of a female passenger, who was also charged with possession of stolen property and assorted drug offenses.
According to reports filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Cpl. Anthony Crosby, a patrol in the area about 11:47 p.m. on that date came in contact with a 2006 Volvo matching the description that was parked near Holston Hills Apartments.
The driver was identified as Dusty Logan Smith, 30, of Bulls Gap, along with front-seat passenger, Skylar Dawn Ramsey, 19, of Greeneville.
According to Crosby's reports, two infant children were in the rear seat of the car.
A check through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) computer revealed that the Volvo was reported stolen out of Greene County.
An inventory of the vehicle turned up a "small plastic bag containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine (package weight of 0.6 grams), one suspected marijuana cigarette (weight 0.4 grams), three glass pipes commonly used to inhale narcotic substances, two cut plastic straws with apparent narcotic residue, three sets of digital scales commonly used to weigh narcotic substances, and seven syringes containing unknown liquid substances suspected to be methamphetamine mixture," the reports state.
Smith was taken into custody and charged with Attachment for Child Support, Failure to Appear (two counts), Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ramsey was arrested on charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
A court date had not been set as of the time the reports were filed.
The stolen vehicle was towed by Meyers Towing to the HCSO Impound Lot.
