SNEEDVILLE — Norma Jean Lawson, age 55, of Treadway, departed this life Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home.

She was saved at an early age and was a life-long member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleatis Dale Lawson Jr.; parents, Dellas and Mattielean Seal; brother, Roger Seal; and infant sister, Kathy Seal.

She leaves behind to mourn her loss a daughter, Rachel (Todd) Williams, of Sneedville; son, Blake Lawson, of the home; granddaughters, Dayla and baby Williams; brother, Glenn Seal, of Sneedville; mother-in-law, Frances Lawson, of Treadway; and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Seal and Rev. Jim Shaw officiating. Special music was provided by the Shaw Family. Interment followed in the Helton-Lawson Cemetery in Treadway.

Serving as pallbearers were Tyler Kinningham, Kyle Kinningham, Alan Lamb, Dennis Lamb, Doug Lamb and Carl Grooms.

The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 and Sunday, Jan. 12, at McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville.

Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.

McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, served the Lawson family.

