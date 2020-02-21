ROGERSVILLE — Judith Spencer Nelson, age 80 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins County Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.
She was a member of Persia Baptist Church.
Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Ida Thompson Spencer; sisters, Eloise Fitzpatrick and Marie Gilliam; brother, Kenneth Spencer.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Erling "Carl" Nelson, Sr.; daughter, Eileen Jeanette Brown, of Oregon; sons, Erling Carl Nelson, Jr., of Rogersville and Harlan Edward Nelson, of Washington; several grandchildren; brother, Sidney Spencer, and wife, Amanda, of Cottageville, WV; nieces, Cindy Dalton, Jackie Lynn Spencer and Deborah Hanny.
Visitation hours will be from 2 - 4 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville is honored to serve the Nelson family.
