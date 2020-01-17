JOHNSON CITY — First-time mothers who live in poverty in a nine-county region of northeast Tennessee will benefit from a $5 million, four-year grant from the Tenn. Dept. of Human Services to East Tennessee State University’s Nurse-Family Partnership program.
That program will fund BSN-RN home visiting services for those mothers who live in Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, Washington, Sullivan, Hawkins, Hancock, Greene and Cocke counties.
Mothers who participate in this program receive services from prenatal care through age two for their child.
“Nurse-Family Partnership is a nationally renowned program that has been in practice across the country since the early 1970s,” Dr. Patricia Vanhook, professor and associate dean in ETSU’s College of Nursing, said. “The NFP is noted as a two-generation program that enhances health and economic outcomes for the mom, infant and the family.”
The overall goal, she said, “is a healthy mom, healthy baby, healthy baby and transition from poverty”.
ETSU officials said the program is free and on a volunteer basis to low-income, pregnant, first-time mothers in the nine counties.
As a part of the program, a registered nurse is assigned to each mother as a case manager, making weekly visits during pregnancy and regularly once the child is born.
The Partnership began in October 2016, and has served 300 women since its inception.
According to ETSU, research demonstrates that participants in this program have a 48% reduction in child abuse and neglect, 67% less behavioral/intellectual problems at age 6, 79% reduction in preterm delivery for women who smoke, 50% reduction in emergency room visits for accidents and poisonings, 82% increase in months employed, and 59% reduction in teen arrests at age 15.
To learn more about eligibility or for more information, readers may contact Julie Shoemaker, RN, BSN, at 423-439-6066.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.