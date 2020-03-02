BULLS GAP — Jimmy Wilder, age 78, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He was a member of Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Mattie Turner Wilder; wife, Shelby Klepper Wilder; and brother, Ray Wilder.
Mr. Wilder retired from TRW and was veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Bulls Gap V.F.W. Post #9683, where he served in the Color Guard for many years.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Abby Weems Blama, Kathy Weems Kojundic, Melissa "Mel" Kojundic, and Regina Norton and husband, Marvin; grandchildren, Donovan Dodge, Emily Norton, Mike Blama, Kelly Sexton, Kevin Blama, Sarah Nunn, Kaci Kojundic, Jason Kojundic, Caden, Zaxton, Layla, Caislee, Arabella Norton; great grandchildren, Dylan Dodge; sisters, Florence Johns, Maxine Baskette, and Susan Long and husband Chuck; and brother, Hubert Wilder. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Chaplain Mark Abernathy and Pastor Travis Mills officiating. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, at Otes Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial donations may be sent to Bulls Gap V.F.W. Post #9683.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
