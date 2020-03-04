Several citizens voiced concerns for their safety at Thursday’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting as a result of the new traffic light and changing traffic pattern at the intersection of 11W and Englewood Avenue in Mount Carmel.
The Rogersville Review has also had a few calls from concerned citizens on the topic.
Mount Carmel resident Tedra Strickland told the board last Thursday that her family alone was nearly involved in five different accidents at the intersection of Main Street and Englewood Avenue just this past week.
These citizens in attendance at the meeting were not the only ones unhappy with the new traffic pattern, as City Manager Mike Housewright noted that city hall has received numerous calls on the subject since the new lights were installed.
“Quite frankly, we have no control over it,” he said.
Instead, Housewright advised concerned citizens to contact TDOT (Tennessee Department of Transportation) District Supervisor Trampus Grindstaff, who is in charge of the Mount Carmel project.
He can be reached at (423)-928-6957.
“TDOT needs to hear from the public if there’s a public outcry,” Housewright said. “If we (city hall) contact TDOT, it’s just one voice.”
He also noted that each of the aldermen have been given this TDOT contact info and will be referring any complaints to Grindstaff as well.
“Our hands are tied,” added Alderman Pat Stilwell. “I don’t like it any more than you all do.”
What’s the problem?
The new traffic lights were installed in mid-January and only recently became active. These new traffic lights were part of a larger TDOT project involving both the intersection of 11-W and Belmont Avenue, the intersection of 11-W and Englewood Avenue and the intersection of Main Street and Englewood Avenue. These plans have actually been in place since 2016.
“The project was basically a realignment of the Belmont intersection, which is just down from Hardee’s restaurant,” Mount Carmel City Manager Housewright told the Review in January. “It created a turning lane for left turns heading towards Kingsport so that people can turn on to Main Street. It also eliminated the ability to turn left out of that intersection and onto 11-W, so anyone from that area winds up traveling down to Englewood in order to turn left onto 11-W and go towards Kingsport. Subsequently, they created a three-way stop coming off of 11-W and added two stop signs on Main Street.”
Currently, there is only one warning sign at this intersection of Main Street and Englewood, which reads, “Cross traffic doesn’t stop.”
“The biggest problem that I see is that the traffic headed East and West on Main Street doesn’t realize that the traffic exiting 11W and coming off of Englewood don’t have to stop,” Strickland told the board on Thursday. “Also, when heading West on Main Street, there is a restricted view on your right at the Builders First Source. Because of this, you can’t watch to your left like you need to for the traffic exiting 11W.”
Strickland, who is the mother to eight children with six of them between the ages of 16 and 21 and of driving age, told the board that this safety issue is very concerning to her.
She requested that, as a short-term solution, some warning signs be placed on Main Street to alert drivers of the new changes.
“Stay away from that intersection”
Strickland also told the board that she has been given the runaround by various officials when she tried to express her concerns over the intersection.
“The engineer over the project said that we needed to give it some time,” she said. “The Hawkins Co. Highway Dept. made a snide comment about our mayor, laughed and just said, ‘you need to ask him for help.’ An officer from the Mount Carmel Police Department said that he has almost been hit twice there this week. He said to stay away from that intersection and avoid it at all cost. The state DOT said that their responsibility was just to put signs on 11w, and the city would be responsible for any warning signage on Main Street.”
What’s being done?
“We have voiced concern about the light, about the traffic pattern and, likewise, about the pattern on Main Street,” Housewright told the gathered crowd. “I talked to them as recently as yesterday and basically told them that we would be referring complaints to them because we don’t have control over that traffic pattern. I voiced the same complaints and concerns that we’ve heard here tonight—the traffic pattern on Main Street as well as the alignment of the light over 11W.”
Housewright addressed these concerns to the same individual that he recommended citizens contact.
“He (Grindstaff) is in charge of that, and he spoke as though he is looking at signage and things of that nature on Main Street as well,” he said. “He said that he would be looking at bringing additional signage over.”
