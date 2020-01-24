WASHBURN — The Hancock County Indians traveled to Washburn on Jan. 14, 2020, and swept the home team, winning the boys, girls and junior varsity games.
The boys won 52-47 with Chandler Ferguson scoring 18 points for the Indians.
Hunter Hatfield had 18 and Joe Ferguson 10 for the Indians.
In the girls’ game, Payton Neeley had 12 points and Cassie Seal 11 points as the Lady Indians won a close game, 30-27.
The Indians won the junior varsity game 65-38.
Remi Fugate had 14 points for Hancock County and Ethan Hopkins added 10.
