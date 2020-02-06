SNEEDVILLE — Lester Nichols, age 78, of Sneedville, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He was saved at an early age and was a member of Panther Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Nichols.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Nichols, of Sneedville; son, Scottie (Rogie) Nichols, of Sneedville; granddaughter, Bailey (Jordan) Lawson, of Morristown; grandson, Eli Bailey, of Sneedville; great-granddaughter, Leanna Lawson, of Morristown; sisters, Charlene (Gary) Emory, of Morristown, Edith Baker, of Sneedville, and Fay Huffman, of Morristown; brothers, Bill (Margie) Nichols, of Bean Station, and Franklin (Ada) Nichols, of Mooresburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Donnie Shaw and Rev. Ronnie Allan Kinsler officiating.
Internment followed in Trent Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Dwayne Kinsler, Casey Jonnson, Tyler Kinningham, Kyle Kinningham, Brock Nichols and Eli Bailey.
Serving as honorary pallbearers awere all his friends at Hardees.
The family received friends on February 4-5 at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
