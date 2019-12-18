Shortly after the Surgoinsville parade on Dec. 14, Mount Carmel also hosted their annual Christmas parade and enjoyed the holiday spirit.
Check out http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ for more photos.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Shortly after the Surgoinsville parade on Dec. 14, Mount Carmel also hosted their annual Christmas parade and enjoyed the holiday spirit.
Check out http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ for more photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.