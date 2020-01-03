Overton Lodge installs officers for 2020

Rogersville’s Overton Lodge installed their new officers for the year 2020 on Sunday, Dec. 22.
William Matthew Clark was named Worshipful Master, William Hockett was named Senior Warden, Jacob Jobe was named Junior Warden, HJ Allen was named Treasurer, Orville Armstrong was named Secretary, Chad Scott Farmer was named Chaplin, Kevin Thompson was named Senior Deacon, Patrick Burton was named Junior Deacon, Dillon Manis was named Senior Steward and Eddie Price was named Tyler.
“We’re getting a lot of young guys now, and I’m really excited,” Clark told the Review.
He went on to explain that his next project will be to open the Lodge to the public for a day, as he is passionate about the Lodge and its history and wants to share it with the community.
“I am constantly telling people that we’re not a secret society,” he said. “Our actual workings are a secret, but anybody can go into that lodge. It’s fascinating because the lodge is so old. We’ve been continuously operating since the 1790’s.”
More details about the event will be announced in the near future.
